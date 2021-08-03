Sabah govt still intact despite political turmoil in country, says CM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor speaks at the launch of the SMJ Roadmap at the Sabah International Convention Centre in Kota Kinabalu, March 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 3 ― The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) state government remains united amidst the political developments taking place in Peninsula Malaysia, said chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji who is also GRS chairman, said he had communicated with all GRS component leaders to make sure everyone was onboard.

“We share the same views and unanimously agree that cooperation in the present state government will continue.

“We will continue to uphold the mandate given to us at the last state elections,” said Hajiji in a statement here.

The Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chief said all GRS leaders are united and have pledged to ensure all necessary steps will be taken to further solidify the GRS state government.

The GRS government comprises some nine component parties from Perikatan National, Barisan Nasional and Parti Bersatu Sabah.

The statement comes as Parliament remains closed for two weeks, which caused Opposition MPs to hold a protest yesterday.

The protest itself came at the back of the #Lawan rally organised by youth coalition Sekretariat Solidariti Rakyat on Saturday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the Emergency Ordinances, which the government announced had been revoked on July 21, will now be debated in Parliament.

The statement was issued after the Istana Negara delivered a rebuke towards the federal government, which then caused a furore in Dewan Rakyat.