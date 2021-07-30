MetMalaysia denies tsunami warning in Sabah waters

MetMalaysia said it received information on the dissemination of the tsunami warning which was issued after a strong earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale struck off the Alaskan Peninsula at 2.15pm, yesterday. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has denied claims that a tsunami could occur in Malaysia especially in Sabah waters.

The department said it had received information on the dissemination of the tsunami warning which was issued after a strong earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale struck off the Alaskan Peninsula at 2.15pm, yesterday.

“MetMalaysia denies such incident had occurred in Sabah. The message was spread through a website that publishes the tsunami alert issued by foreign agencies.

“It has been more than 12 hours since the earthquake occurred and no tsunami waves were detected by the monitoring equipment so far,” it said in a statement today.

MetMalaysia advised the public to be more careful in sharing information or videos related to earthquake incidents, adding that they can obtain the latest information on its website at www.met.gov.my, MyCuaca application, social media and hotline at 1300-22-1638. — Bernama