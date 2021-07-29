Rise in Covid-19 cases in Perak due to large scale screening, says state exco

Healthcare workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam June 24, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

IPOH, July 29 — The increase in daily Covid-19 positive cases in Perak is due to large scale screening tests conducted in the areas placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in the state.

Thus, the state Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman, Mohd Akmal Kamarudin, advised Perak residents not to panic following the recent increase in the state’s daily cases.

“The number is increasing in Perak now due to the Covid-19 swab tests conducted on a large scale in the EMCO areas, and we hope this number will decrease. For example, in the EMCO areas in Selama, the villagers there had undergone a second swab test. So, the more we do swab tests in the EMCO areas, there will be an increase in the number of positive cases.

“We hope the people do not panic and worry, but they must continue to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) diligently,” he told reporters after inspecting the Covid-19 immunisation programme at the We Care Jelapang Polyclinic today.

He said that the condition and number of critical Covid-19 patients in the state are also still under control, with a total of 99 patients (Covid-19) placed in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) statewide as of last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in another development, Mohd Akmal said that a total of three integrated vaccination centres (PPVs), a cooperation between government departments and the private sector, will be opened in the state in August.

“We will open three integrated PPVs this August, namely the Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) PPV, Tzu Chi PPV in Taman Bercham Raya, Kinta and Kolej Telekom PPV in Taiping. In addition, we will also announce several new PPV openings, from time to time, to intensify the vaccination programme in Perak.

“Thus far, some 33,000 people per day have been administered the vaccine in Perak, and there are 22 public PPVs and 89 general practitioner vaccination centres (PPVGPs) operating in the state,” he explained.

A total of 596 new positive cases were reported in Perak today, compared with 406 new cases recorded yesterday. — Bernama