Malaysia breaks another Covid-19 record with 1,043 patients in ICU

The full-bed capacity in Hospital Serdang’s ICU ward. The Health Ministry today announced 1,043 Covid-19 patients are being treated in intensive care units nationwide. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Malaysia’s Covid-19 situation grew more dire today as the Ministry of Health (MoH) announced 1,043 Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care units (ICU) nationwide.

The latest figure overtakes record 1,023 ICU patients set just two days ago, on July 27.

Of today’s 1,043 ICU patients, the MoH said 531 need ventilators to breathe.

The ministry also recorded 174 deaths today, raising the total number of deaths from the deadly disease in the country to 8,725.

