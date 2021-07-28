Deputy Speaker stalls MPs’ motions to refer Takiyuddin to Privileges Committee for confusing House on Emergency Ordinances

Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hadnon speaks during a special Parliament sitting in Dewan Rakyat, Kuala Lumpur July 27, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Requests by lawmakers for their motions to be debated before commencing with the daily agenda was nonchalantly ignored by Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon during this morning’s sitting.

Puchong MP Gobind Singh and Sepang MP Mohamed Hanipa Maidin both stood up to address the Dewan Rakyat, informing Mohd Rashid of the motions that they had filed which sought for de facto law minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan to be referred to the Parliamentary Privileges Committee.

The motion, said Mohamed Hanipa to the Lower House, was related to the Kota Baru MP’s revelation on Monday that the government had revoked the Emergency Ordinances (EO) drafted and enforced during the current period of Emergency.

“We ask for the matter to be debated in this Hall, and then for the Hall to decide, by way of a vote. If there is no vote and it is decided by the Speaker, there might be issues of bias,” said Mohamed Hanipa.

Butting in were two more Opposition MPs, namely Ipoh Barat MP M. Kulasegaran and Jelutong MP RSN Rayer, who both implored Mohd Rashid to allow the filed motions to be heard.

“Surely you are aware Parliament is only meeting for five days this time. Why isn’t there an urgency to hear the matter? Why do we want to delay the matter further? The minister is sitting over there. His prime minister is here. Just stand up and answer.

“Parliament must remain relevant. If we lose that relevancy, the public will lose faith in Parliament. The matter must be heard urgently,” said Kulasegaran.

Rayer then pointed out how printed copies of the EOs placed on each MP’s table on Monday implied that their revocation was not yet official, adding that Takiyuddin’s revelation amounted to him misleading and confusing the House.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong decreed for Parliament to meet and discuss the EOs. So then why did we receive a copy of the Ordinances on our table on Monday if what Kota Baru said is true, that the government revoked the EOs on July 21?

“Why was it on our table? If what Kota Baru said is not true, then he has confused this house,” said Rayer.

Also given the floor by Mohd Rashid was Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil who questioned Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba if his assurance given to contract doctors yesterday that no action would be taken against them is true.

He cited a news article that reported up to 12 doctors stationed at the Maeps Integrated Quarantine Centre had their statements recorded by the police over Monday’s #HartalDoktorKontrak walkout.

“So was the statement from the health minister made on behalf of the whole government, or applies only to the Ministry of Health, or does it only affect him?

“Why is action still being taken against doctors who were at Monday’s hartal?” questioned Fahmi.

Mohd Rashid then paused, jotted down some notes and did not address all the statements made by the MPs.

He instead asked Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology Khairy Jamaluddin to begin his briefing on the country’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

This however drew ire from the Opposition bloc, most asking Mohd Rashid to make a ruling as the presiding officer, with Gobind further pressing him for a decision, before he offered a brief response.

“The Speaker will arrive in about an hour’s time. When he’s here, you can ask him (for a ruling),” he said before Khairy took the floor.