After two days of over 200 Covid-19 daily fatalities, Malaysia records 143 deaths

Workers arrange medical oxygen cylinders to be sent to the Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) at the Malaysia Agriculture Expo Park (MAEPS) at Hospital Serdang July 26, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — After breaking the 200-mark of Covid-19 fatalities for two days in a row, Malaysia recorded a drop in deaths at 143 individuals in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said today’s figure meant that Malaysia’s Covid-19 death toll stood at 8,551.

The people who died comprised 123 Malaysians and 20 non-Malaysians — 94 of whom were men and 49 of whom were women. Those with a history of illnesses numbered 114.

Of the 143 fatalities, a total of 14 people or 18 per cent were brought in dead.

The number of patients currently warded at Intensive Care Units (ICU) nationwide also continued to remain above the 1,000-mark at 1,016 people, 529 of whom need breathing assistance.

Separately, the number of full recoveries recorded today at 12,373 also surpassed yesterday’s figure of 11,526.

Earlier today, Malaysia recorded its highest daily new Covid-19 cases at 17,405, breaking the previous record high of 17,045 daily Covid-19 cases on July 25.

As of today, there were 175,113 active Covid-19 cases nationwide.

The nationwide Covid-19 infectivity rate — denoted as R-naught, R0 or Rt — remained unchanged at 1.14, with Terengganu the highest at 1.30 followed by Kelantan at 1.27 with three other states Kedah, Johor and Sabah tied at 1.23.

All but Selangor, Pahang, Melaka, Sarawak, Negri Sembilan, Labuan and Perlis were more than that of the nationwide average.