Final suspect in Bill Kayong murder case released on police bail

MIRI, July 26 — The fifth and final suspect in the murder of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Miri secretary Bill Kayong five years ago was today released on police bail.

Magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie allowed the 40-year-old suspect to be released following an application by senior investigating officer ASP Lee Chee Keat.

In his application, Lee told the court that the Sarawak Director of Prosecution had ordered the suspect to be released.

The suspect’s extended remand order expired today (July 26).

He was arrested at around 2.30am on July 13 at the domestic arrival terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), after five years on the run from the authorities for his alleged involvement in Bill’s murder.

Following his arrest, he was flown from Kuala Lumpur using a Royal Malaysia Police Air Unit aircraft and arrived at Miri Airport on July 16.

Bill was gunned down in his car on June 21, 2016, while stopped at a traffic light intersection in Kuala Baram.

Following the incident, four suspects were detained separately at various locations, including Mohamad Fitri Pauzi, who was sentenced to death by hanging in 2018.

Three others — Lie Chang Loon, Chin Wei Chung, and Datuk Stephen Lee Chee Kiang, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the murder — were later released and acquitted from the charge of being accomplices in hiring Mohamad Fitri for the murder. — Borneo Post