SOP violation: In Penang, 25 Bangladeshi men fined RM5,000 each for gathering on Aidiladha

All of them, who are construction workers aged between 23 and 41, including four who did not possess any valid travel documents, pleaded guilty to the charge before the Sessions Court judge Norsalha Hamzah. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, July 23 — Twenty-five Bangladeshi men were fined RM5,000 each in default two months’ jail for defying the standard operating procedures (SOP) during movement control under the National Recovery Plan by holding a gathering in a house in conjunction with Aidiladha last Tuesday.

All of them, who are construction workers aged between 23 and 41, including four who did not possess any valid travel documents, pleaded guilty to the charge before the Sessions Court judge Norsalha Hamzah.

They admitted committing the offence at a house in Taman Desa Mutiara Indah, Batu Maung, at about 9pm on July 20.

They were charged under Regulation 10 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in Local Areas of Infection), which carries a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment up to six months, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Rais Imran Hamid prosecuted, while 21 of the accused were represented by Muhammad Arif Shaharuddin.

The other four who did not possess valid documents were not represented. — Bernama