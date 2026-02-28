KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Malaysia Airlines has confirmed that its flights, MH160 operating from Kuala Lumpur to Doha (KUL-DOH) and MH156 from Kuala Lumpur to Jeddah (KUL-JED) on February 27, 2026, conducted air turnbacks to Kuala Lumpur and diverted to Chennai respectively.

These turnbacks followed a mid-flight advisory concerning heightened airspace risk and were executed in accordance with established conflict-area diversion protocols, it said in a statement yesterday.

Both flights have now safely returned to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL).

“Affected passengers were assisted with alternative flight arrangements and hotel accommodation, where required,” it said.

The situation continues to be monitored closely and all necessary measures will be taken to ensure safe and reliable operations, said the carrier.

It added that the safety of passengers and crew remains the highest priority. — Bernama