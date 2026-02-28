KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Police have called for public patience as they investigate allegations of a conspiracy involving an influential individual aimed at toppling the government and destabilising the nation.

NST reported Inspector-General of Police Mohd Khalid Ismail stating that the claims require thorough examination before any action can be taken, emphasising that investigations would be conducted professionally based on facts and evidence.

“Investigations into the alleged plot and sabotage are ongoing. I hope everyone can be patient,” he said when contacted today, adding that updates would be provided as the case progresses.

The probe, being handled by the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department’s Classified Criminal Investigation Unit, is being conducted under Section 124B of the Penal Code for activities detrimental to parliamentary democracy. The offence carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years upon conviction.

The investigation was initiated following a police report that has since circulated on social media. The report alleges that a prominent family with assets worth billions of ringgit had engaged a London-based strategic communications firm to apply pressure on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Tan Sri Azam Baki.

According to the complaint, the alleged engagement was discussed during a meeting on July 14, 2025, at a private residence in Kuala Lumpur. The discussion reportedly involved a proposed book and documentary project, as well as matters concerning the prime minister and the anti-corruption body.