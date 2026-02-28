IPOH, Feb 28 — A 32-year-old man feared to have drowned at a Tenaga Nasional Berhad substation at the Sultan Azlan Shah Dam in Ulu Kinta on Thursday is believed to have been involved in cable theft with another accomplice.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said Tanjung Rambutan police received a report of cable theft in the area at about 12.40am, followed 10 minutes later by another report that a man was feared drowned near the same location.

“The man who drowned is believed to have been involved in cable theft with another suspect, who also ended up in the water but was rescued after becoming trapped on the dam embankment. He has since been detained to assist investigations.

“The area is classified as high risk. The fire and rescue department is continuing search and rescue operations for the suspect,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, Perak assistant operations director of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, said the man was being searched for using surface techniques around the reported drowning site.

He said 10 personnel from Tambun Fire and Rescue Station were deployed in the search, and assisted by the Water Rescue team from the Ipoh Fire and Rescue Station.

“The search and rescue operation also included eight Royal Malaysia Police officers and 10 dam staff,” he said in a statement. — Bernama