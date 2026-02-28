KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Three of the four children of the late former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin, who are being sought by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist in an investigation, are currently out of the country, according to Immigration Department records.

According to the New Straits Times (NST) Immigration Director-General Datuk Zakaria Shaaban confirmed that the individuals were detected leaving Malaysia in late January and early this month. He stated that one of the four individuals being sought has no record of leaving the country.

“I can confirm they have left Malaysia, except for one individual who currently has no record of moving out of the country,” Datuk Zakaria said when contacted today.

He declined to disclose their specific locations, citing the ongoing investigation by the MACC. “Immigration will provide the necessary information to the MACC based on our records,” he added.

The MACC announced on Thursday that it was seeking the four children to assist in investigations under Section 36(1)(b) of the MACC Act 2009. The commission identified them as Asnida Abdul Daim, Md Wira Dani Abdul Daim, Muhammed Amir Zainuddin, and Muhammed Amin Zainuddin, providing their last known addresses.

However, lawyers representing the children stated that the MACC had already informed them on Feb 25 that the siblings were required to attend an interview scheduled for March 11.

In a statement yesterday, lawyers Rajesh Nagarajan and Sachpreetraj Singh criticised the anti-graft body for publicly releasing the children’s names, photographs, and residential addresses.

They argued that the move appeared intended to create a false impression that the children were evading the investigation and to divert attention from calls for a royal commission of inquiry into allegations surrounding MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

Members of the public with information on their whereabouts have been asked to contact the investigating officers listed by the MACC.