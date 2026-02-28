KUANTAN, Feb 28 — The remand order against a higher education institution (IPT) student suspected of uploading content touching on issues related to religion, race and royal institutions (3R) on social media has been extended for another three days.

Kuantan police chief ACP Ashari Abu Samah said the 21-year-old student’s remand period, which expired today, has been extended until March 3 after receiving instructions from the deputy public prosecutor (DPP) for several more actions to be taken to complete the investigation.

“The police also seized a copy of the Quran believed to have been used by the student,” he said when contacted.

Yesterday, Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the investigation paper has been completed and referred to the DPP for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 298 of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948.

Meanwhile, as of yesterday, the police had received 28 police reports nationwide regarding the case.

On February 25, a Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) student was detained to assist in investigations for allegedly insulting Islam on social media.

Prior to that, an image showing an adult male’s foot stepping on the Quran, along with a screenshot of a social media post allegedly by the UMPSA student, had gone viral online. — Bernama