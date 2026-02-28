KOTA KINABALU, Feb 28 — Public awareness and behavioural change are key to reducing crocodile attacks in Sabah, says biology experts warning that enforcement alone will not solve the problem.

Crocodile experts at Danau Girang Field Centre said that despite increased sightings in urban areas, the attacks occur in rivers in rural areas not at sea, often when people swim, fish or wash at the same spots repeatedly.

“Swimming in rivers is dangerous by itself. Crocodiles observe patterns. If you go to the same place every day, they learn,” said DGFC’s crocodile conservation officer Sai Kerisha Kntayya.

She said that attacks are rarely spontaneous and therefore avoidable if people were more aware.

Crocodiles often exhibit territorial behaviour or predation and watch their potential prey before attacks.

Avoidance and awareness is key

“The most obvious solution is to avoid being in waters with a known crocodile,” she said.

In popular urban recreational areas like Tanjung Aru beach and Likas Bay where they have been spotted, it was advisable for authorities to close the area to swimming for a few days as the reptiles are unlikely to stay in such areas for long.

“They don’t typically live by the sea and are most likely moving between big waterways like rivers and have stopped for a few days. Here they are unlikely to attack humans but it is best to avoid being in the water.

“In Australia which have the highest population of crocodiles in the world, coast guards or high watch out points would be an effective measure to counter such appearances. Crocodiles are easy to spot in open sea.

“The watch guards can also be on the lookout for other troubles such as potential drowning victims or other marine threats like jellyfish,” said DGFC director Benoit Goossens

In Sabah, attacks happen in more rural and suburban areas where people have activities by the sea, and this requires more management.

“Avoiding the river in this case is less feasible and we need to increase public awareness of how to avoid conflicts,” said Sai Kerisha.

1. Avoid entering large bodies of water, especially where waters are murky. Crocodiles are near undetectable underwater.

2. Do not visit and hang out in the same areas, for fishing, washing or bathing. Patterns makes one especially attractive as targets. Crocodiles are territorial and predatory animals and will often stalk their prey before attacks.

3. Keep surroundings clean as waste and rubbish are food for prey species. Leaving food waste nearby will attract animals which will also attract crocodiles.

4. Watch for signs such as tracks on banks, bubbles or disturbed land banks.

5. After floods, stay away from waterways as crocodiles may be displaced from rivers and may be wandering.

Sai Kerisha said Australia, which has an estimated 400,000 to 500,000 crocodiles, records far fewer attacks than Malaysia.

“They have awareness, compliance and clear signage everywhere. Here, compliance is low. That’s why our attack rates are much higher,” she said.

She said that current practice of capturing and kill crocodiles does not reduce long-term risk or improve safety in river systems, as such actions do not address the underlying causes of human–crocodile interactions and may create a false sense of security.

Instead, she advocated monitoring, warning signage, public education and better waste management.

“Healthy fear is good. We have to learn to respect nature. Stay away from crocodile-prone areas. If there’s flooding, evacuate the area. Don’t test the boundaries,” she said.

For authorities, she said culling should be a last resort, with greater focus on prevention and education.

A new integrated project hopes to create long-term solutions that balance conservation and public safety across the state.

DGFC and the Sabah Wildlife Department are running a two-year crocodile conflict management project from February 2026 to February 2028, aiming to improve public safety while supporting long-term crocodile conservation.

It focuses on reducing risk in practical ways instead of killing crocodiles, based on research showing that removing or killing crocodiles does not reduce long-term danger.

One key part of the project is building physical safety structures in high-risk areas.

The first Crocodile Exclusion Enclosure (CEE) will be installed at Batu Putih along the Kinabatangan river, which has the highest concentration of crocodiles in the state.

The enclosure will create a safer space for people to carry out daily river activities while reducing the risk of close encounters.

“Batu Putih was chosen because many residents depend on the river and the area is close to crocodile habitat. Lessons from this pilot site may be used to introduce similar measures in other parts of Sabah,” said Goossens.

The project will also conduct new crocodile population surveys across the state. These surveys build on earlier studies carried out between 2017 and 2019. Researchers will assess whether crocodile numbers and distribution have changed and will expand monitoring to three additional rivers along the West Coast following recent sightings there.

The project will also run community programmes to promote safer behaviour around rivers, and new warning signs will be installed in areas identified as high risk. The signs aim to clearly communicate danger to both residents and visitors.

“Our goal is to improve safety for people who depend on rivers, while recognising the ecological importance of crocodiles in Sabah,” he said.