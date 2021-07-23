Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases soar back to above 15,000 cases, six in 10 infections in Klang Valley alone

A health worker conducts a Covid-19 swab test at Dewan PU7 in Puchong Utama May 22, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Malaysia today reported its new highest number of Covid-19 cases detected in a single day with 15,573 new infections reported over the last day.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor again topped the list, contributing to almost half of today’s infection with 7,672 new cases.

This is followed by 2,063 new infections detected in Kuala Lumpur, with the situation worsening in Kedah with 937 new cases over the last 24 hours.

Johor meanwhile reported 722 new cases, 682 in Negri Sembilan, and 530 in Penang which is under Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan.

Cumulatively, there have been 980,491 Covid-19 cases reported locally so far.

