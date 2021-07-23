Kedah MB says state to get larger Covid-19 vaccine supply next week

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said another mega PPV will be opened in Sungai Petani as soon as possible and a new PPV will be opened at Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah International Islamic University in Baling district next week. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, July 23 — Kedah will receive a larger supply of Covid-19 vaccines next week, speeding up the vaccination process in the state which has seen a spike in infections, Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said.

Without specifying the total number of doses to be received, he said surplus vaccines from vaccination centres (PPV) in Langkawi would also be brought to the mainland to speed up the vaccination process.

There were among matters decided at the State Security Special Committee meeting, which he chaired today to discuss efforts to be taken to address the increase in Covid-19 positive cases in Kedah.

Muhammad Sanusi said another mega PPV will be opened in Sungai Petani as soon as possible and a new PPV will be opened at Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah International Islamic University (UniSHAMS) in Baling district next week.

“Registration of vaccine recipients through MySejahtera and other methods will be further intensified in line with the increase in vaccine supplies from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti),” he said in a statement here today.

He said the mobile vaccination initiative would also be expanded in all districts in need of the services, adding that they will be handled by the respective district Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF).

Muhammad Sanusi added that the Public-Private Partnership Industrial Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PIKAS) for industrial workers in Sungai Petani will begin operating at the Minebea Electronics Motor Sdn Bhd Factory on July 26 and another one will operate in Kubang Pasu in the near future.

He also said the state government would supply 200 units of pulse oximeters (blood oxygen content measuring device) to the State Health Department for the use of Covid-19 category one and two patients treated at home as well as fund the operations of the quarantine centre and treatment of Covid-19 patients at the Aminuddin Baki Institute in Jitra.

Muhammad Sanusi said Kedah will also seek the approval of the National Security Council (MKN) to implement the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in a construction site area in Pendang district.

Earlier today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said a total of 15,573 new cases were recorded today nationwide, 937 of which were reported in Kedah. — Bernama