Johor Baru city council denies issuing statement on Covid-19 vaccine registration under special quota

JOHOR BARU, July 23 — The Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) has never issued any statement on registration forms for Pfizer vaccine under a certain party’s quota as shared on social media platforms recently.

The MBJB in a statement today said, the message informing the public that they can fill in the “Pfizer Vaccine, for TMJ Quota” registration form is fake, and the form in question is actually a vaccine registration form used by the Southern Volunteers Johor Baru secretariat.

“The form is intended to help residents of the this city who have not yet registered for the vaccination, either through the MySejahtera application or the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) website at http://www.vaksincovid.gov. my.

“For everyone’s information, Southern Volunteers Johor Baru also uses the JKJAV website platform to check and register the public who have not registered for the vaccine,” read the statement.

The MBJB also denied claims that the vaccine registration through the Southern Volunteers form is given priority over self-registration via the MySejahtera application or JKJAV website.

As such residents of the city were reminded to always check and refer to the official channels for information regarding Covid-19 vaccine, either through the website and social media platforms of the Ministry of Health, JKJAV, National Security Council, Southern Volunteers or MBJB. — Bernama