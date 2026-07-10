PETALING JAYA, July 10 — Malaysia Airlines has grounded flights between Kuala Lumpur and Taipei tomorrow as Typhoon Bavi barrels towards Taiwan, scrapping two services and urging passengers to rebook or seek refunds.

The airline said services MH366 (Kuala Lumpur–Taipei) and MH367 (Taipei–Kuala Lumpur) scheduled for July 11 have been called off due to adverse weather conditions.

Passengers affected by the cancellations may rebook their travel on the same sector within 30 days at no additional cost, or request a refund.

Malaysia Airlines also advised travellers to ensure their contact details are updated in ‘My Booking’ to receive timely notifications by email and SMS.

The carrier added that it is closely monitoring the evolving weather situation and will provide further updates on flight operations through its website and direct communication channels.

“Passenger and crew safety remains our utmost priority,” Malaysia Airlines said in the statement today.