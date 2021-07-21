Sarawak teen who befriended minor via WhatsApp nabbed for alleged rape

Padawan police chief Supt Aildil Bolhassan in a statement yesterday said the teenager was detained around 8.10pm following a police report lodged by the father of the 13-year-old girl. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, July 21 — An 18-year-old boy was arrested Monday for allegedly raping an underage girl he had become acquainted with via WhatsApp.

Padawan police chief Supt Aildil Bolhassan in a statement yesterday said the teenager was detained around 8.10pm following a police report lodged by the father of the 13-year-old girl.

“The victim from Kota Samarahan had befriended the suspect through WhatsApp and went out with him once on May 15 this year.

“She claimed the incident happened at a housing area in Mile 6 on the same day they went out,” he said.

He added that police also seized a mobile phone and a SIM card from the suspect, who was remanded yesterday for further investigation under Section 376 of the Penal Code.

“The suspect denied having sex with the minor but a doctor’s examination found an old tear on the victim’s hymen,” said Aidil. — Borneo Post Online