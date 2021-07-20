Home minister: Stern action against those who violated Covid-19 SOP to perform Aidiladha prayers in Juru, Penang

A crowd of around 200 people performing Aidiladha prayers outside a surau in Juru, Penang July 20, 2021. — Video screencap from social media

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The Home Ministry has given the assurance that stern action will be taken against individuals who had violated standard operating procedures (SOPs) while performing the Aidiladha prayers in Seberang Perai Tengah, Penang this morning.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said strict action will also be taken against those who organised the open area session as featured in a video clip that has now gone viral on social media.

He said the Penang police contingent headquarters and the Seberang Perai Tengah district police headquarters have initiated investigations into the matter.

“The Penang police chief (Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain) has been asked to prepare an immediate report and a detailed explanation with regards to the duties of personnel responsible in monitoring SOP compliance in the field, especially during this year’s Aidiladha.

“The Immigration Department has also been told to deport foreigners who were involved,” he said in a statement here today.

Hamzah urged the public to refrain from issuing statements that touched on religious and racial sensitivities that could cause public unrest while the investigation is being finalised.

A video clip showing hundreds of individuals allegedly performing the Aidiladha prayers in Taman Pelangi, Juru went viral today.

The video was met with heavy backlash from netizens, with some questioning the lack of enforcement by the authorities. — Bernama