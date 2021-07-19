Celebrate Aidiladha with sacrifices and adherence to SOPs, say ministers, MBs and CMs

Members of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) together with the Armed Forces (ATM) checking on motorists at the old route at SJR Bukit Tinggi Pahang July 19, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — This year’s Hari Raya Aidiladha, which is being celebrated under serious threat from the Covid-19 pandemic, will require sacrifice from the community, especially in compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the sacrifices were important to protect their health and safety and of their families.

“Obey the rules and SOPs set, take effective health care measures for our general well-being,” he said in his Aidiladha message which will be celebrated by Muslims in Malaysia tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun through his Facebook page said Aidiladha this time once again reminded Muslims of the sacrifices made by frontline workers in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the people’s patience in complying with SOPs during the pandemic is also a sacrifice in containing the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said this year, not only Muslims, but all races, ethnicities and religions would have to make sacrifices to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wee said the sacrifices include not leaving the house if there were no important matters, not crossing state borders to return to hometowns, and having to settle for Teaching and Learning at Home (PdPR) school sessions.

“All these sacrifices I am sure have their own blessings. We can’t give up easily, keep praying and working hard to ensure this pandemic can be wiped out and we can return to normal life,” Wee said in a Facebook post.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, also in a post on his official Facebook page, called on Muslims to celebrate Aidiladha in moderation.

He said Aidiladha was celebrated by Muslims around the world with great meaning and self-reflection.

Meanwhile, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor, in a statement, called on all Muslims to celebrate Aidiladha with repentance and to understand the meaning behind the great sacrifice in facing increasingly challenging lives.

He also urged those who perform sacrificial rites this year to do it with full of appreciation and to adhere to the stipulated SOPs.

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, in a Facebook post, said Islam has thought its worshippers to make sacrifices in assisting their families, friends, community and the country.

“In this trying time to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the people in Malaysia has shown a positive culture by being willing to sacrifice not only time and energy but also their belongings to help those in need,” he said.

In the meantime, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari advised those who could afford it to make sacrifices and share with the less fortunate people.

“Let us greet each other sacrificial rites and lend our ears to listen to the grievances of our closest friends so that no one faces emotional stress or have their mental health affected,” he said.

Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said were an opportunity to cultivate a caring and concerned attitude towards the community by distributing the meat to the needy.

In his Aidiladha greetings, Ahmad said the impact of the pandemic required the people to be more concerned about their relatives or neighbours who were facing hardships or lost their livelihood.

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, in a Facebook post, said Aidiladha was a special celebration for Muslims to glorifying Allah through takbir, tahmid and tasbih.

“Aidiladha educates oneself on the meaning of Haj, a great worship that symbolises togetherness and unity among Muslims,” he said. — Bernama