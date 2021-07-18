Fire destroys 23 stilt houses at Kampung Tanjung Aru Baru

KOTA KINABALU, July 18 — Twenty-three stilt houses were destroyed by fire in Kampung Tanjung Aru Baru here today, the third such incident reported in the water village in less than two months.

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department said no one was injured in the fire, which broke out at about 4.30am.

“Firemen from the Kota Kinabalu station rushed to the scene about three kilometres away after getting an emergency call at 4.32am, and they were assisted by their Penampang counterparts to put out the blaze,” it said in a statement.

Five cars and six motorcycles were also destroyed in the fire, which was put out at 8.03am.

Firemen had difficulty reaching the scene because of the narrow pathways in the village, the statement said. The cause of the fire and loss incurred have yet to be determined.

A fire on May 25 destroyed 33 houses in the village while another blaze on July 6 razed 10 houses. — Bernama