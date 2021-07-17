Kelantan Islamic Council staff contribute to Baitulmal Fund for the needy through salary deduction

KOTA BARU, July 17 ― The Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIK) has contributed more than RM100,000 through salary deduction of its staff towards the Baitulmal Fund which is used to help the needy in the state.

Its deputy president, Zulkifle Ab Rahman said the salary deduction of the 382 MAIK staff was carried out on a voluntary basis since last January.

“The salary of the staff concerned will be deducted until their retirement and they also include mosque officers and imams. Their salary is deducted not to help the staff, but all the needy in the state, including the asnaf and non-Muslims,” he told reporters after the presentation of food baskets to 300 recipients here today.

It was carried out under the “Bantuan Prihatin MAIK” programme, which was organised with the cooperation of Yayasan Amal Datuk Zul Wisma here today. ― Bernama