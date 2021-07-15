Seremban couple arrested over video depicting Covid-19 struggles, ‘suicide’

The video recording, which is for 16 minutes and three seconds showed a man expressing his dissatisfaction with government leaders in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic and how the situation is causing the people to suffer stress and depression. — AFP pic

SEREMBAN, July 15 — Police have arrested a married couple in connection with a viralled video of a family drinking poison.

Seremban district police chief ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said the couple, both 29, were arrested following a report lodged on the purportedly live family suicide video.

The report was lodged following concern that it could be emulated by others and a bad influence to the society, as well as contains element of child abuse, he said in a statement here today.

He said the man was arrested at 10.20pm yesterday, while the wife at 3.15am today.

The video recording, which is for 16 minutes and three seconds showed a man expressing his dissatisfaction with government leaders in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic and how the situation is causing the people to suffer stress and depression.

In showing how “depression and stress speak”, the man did a “role play” on a family suicide by giving “poison” to his nine-month old son and then to his wife before drinking it himself.

Mohd said said the police are investigating the case under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act and Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama