Miti: PM Muhyiddin to lead Malaysian delegation at Apec informal leaders’ retreat tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will lead the Malaysian delegation at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Informal Leaders’ Retreat, which is scheduled to be held virtually on July 16.

With leaders from 21 Apec economies expected to participate, the informal retreat serves as an important opportunity for all economies to demonstrate collective responsiveness in working together to safeguard the wellbeing of the people in the region as they continue their battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) said the prime minister is expected to highlight Malaysia’s strong views on the imperatives to strengthen global collaboration towards equitable, affordable and accessible Covid-19 vaccines for all as well as the urgent need for closer cooperation in facilitating the movement of essential goods, including vaccines.

“Strategic collaborations among Apec economies in restoring cross-border travel in the Asia-Pacific region to expedite economic recovery, is another significant element that will be highlighted by the prime minister,” it said.

The informal retreat, which is traditionally be held in November every year for the annual Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM), will be chaired by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The event provides a significant avenue for the Leaders to exchange views on potential urgent collaborations in restoring people’s health while accelerating economic recovery.

This strategic discussion will lay the groundwork for their next meeting in November.

Miti said the leaders would be engaged in an interactive open discussion, centred around the global perspective on economic recovery and pandemic mitigation, with invited experts — International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva and World Health Organisation’s Health Emergencies Programme executive director Dr Michael Ryan.

“As the Apec economies are racing against time to rebuild their economies ravaged by the pandemic, the informal retreat will also enable leaders to exchange views and deliberate on collaborative opportunities that Apec can embark on collectively in dealing with the current challenges and moving towards a better future,” it added.

At the end of the informal retreat, Miti said, leaders are expected to adopt an Apec Economic Leaders’ Statement that would support a rapid, sustainable and inclusive recovery that leaves nobody behind. — Bernama