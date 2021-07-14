Social Welfare Dept records 142 child abuse cases in Negri Sembilan over first six months of 2021

Rosnah said physical abuse topped the list with 85 cases, followed by sexual abuse (36) child neglect (13), emotional abuse (four) and abandonment (four).

SEREMBAN, July 14 — A total of 142 child abuse cases were recorded in Negeri Sembilan in the first six months of this year, said State Social Welfare Department (JKM) director Rosnah Sardi.

Of that total, she said physical abuse topped the list with 85 cases, followed by sexual abuse (36) child neglect (13), emotional abuse (four) and abandonment (four).

“Physical abuse also recorded the highest number of cases with 60 from the total 160 child abuse cases reported for the same period last year.

“The state JKM also rescued a total of 341 child abuse victims throughout last year. Child abuse is not something that we should take it lightly and must be addressed immediately,” she told Bernama, here today.

Rosnah said the rescued children would be handed over to the Eligible and Suitable Person (OYLS) who can provide them protection and look after their welfare.

She said the children would also be placed in any children’s homes or safe places gazetted under Section 54 of the the Child Act 2001 for a period of three years or until the child reaches the age of 18.

Rosnah said family spats due to financial problems, drug abuse, parental negligence were among factors leading to child maltreatment or abuse cases.

She said various efforts were being made by the State JKM to address the issues and these include providing advocacy services to the families and children through nine Children’s Activity Centres in Negeri Sembilan.

An advocay campaign for child safety known as the Sahabat Bijak programme has also been carried out in secondary and primary schools statewide by the State JKM in collaboration with various agencies including the State Education Department, the Royal Malaysian Police and the State Health Office, Rosnah added.

“A total of 4,345 children have benefited from the programme which was introduced in 2017,” she said.

Rosnah also urged the public to report suspicious behaviour towards children by contacting the Talian Kasih hotline at 15999 which operates 24 hours a day or by sending a WhatsApp message to 019-2615999. — Bernama