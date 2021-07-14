Masidi: Lax SOP compliance likely reason for Covid spike in Sabah

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun speaks to the media in Kota Kinabalu, October 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 14 — There is a high probability that people in Sabah are still carrying out activities without complying with standard operating procedures (SOPs), despite various calls and recommendations made by the authorities.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said this is likely when 102 cases or 42.68 per cent of the total 239 Covid-19 positive cases recorded today were detected from close contact screening.

He said only two districts in the state were in the green zone, namely Tenom and Telupid while 16 others were red, including Kota Kinabalu which recorded 77 new Covid-19 cases today, Beaufort (29 cases) and Tawau (26 cases).

“Five districts are in the orange zone, namely Sipitang, Kuala Penyu, Kinabatangan, Kalabakan and Tongod; and the four yellow zone districts are Beluran, Nabawan, Ranau and Tambunan,” he said in a statement here last night.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Sabah now stands at 72,850, while the number of recovered cases today was 241, bringing the total number of recoveries to 69,899.

Masidi said 2,109 patients were receiving treatment, namely 1,652 at the Public Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Center, 415 in hospitals with 55 of them in the intensive care unit, apart from temporary detention centres (PTS) and prisons (42 people). — Bernama