Use MyGovernment portal to access its services, govt agency tells public

Mampu said the MyGovernment portal helped people to choose the services they need without having to go to the premises. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, July 13 — The Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu), has urged the public to use the MyGovernment portal service that connects users with various online services provided by ministries, departments as well as public sector agencies.

Mampu said in a statement today the MyGovernment portal helped people to choose the services they need without having to go to the premises, adding that it is collaborating with 28 ministries and 57 public sector agencies to provide content and online services integration that can be accessed via the portal.

“To date, a total of 389 government services according to life events can be accessed via the MyGovernment portal,” it said, adding that the public could access government services at any time and from any location via the portal.

Mampu said with the strategic synergy between various government departments in realising the national digitalisation agenda through the development of the MyGovernment portal, congestions at government service counters could be avoided.

Mampu said the government was actively expanding End-To-End (E2E) online services across various public and private agencies to facilitate interaction between the people, industries and the government.

“The government is always committed to providing people-focused digital government services. The current scenario stemming from the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak has increased the use of digital services,” it added.

Mampu said the MyGovernment portal was developed in 2003 and initially it provided information related to government services and was improved from time to time until it became the official portal for online services of the Malaysian government. — Bernama