Stop politicking and focus on those affected by Covid-19, TMJ tells politicians

Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim at the AstraZeneca PPV at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre, June 24, 2021. — Picture from Facebook/HRH Crown Prince of Johor

JOHOR BARU, July 13 — Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim today called on all politicians to stop their politicking and instead focus on helping the public who has been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He urged all politicians, either in the state or elsewhere, to put aside all political differences and have a political ceasefire for the time being to focus entirely on the people.

“You should focus your priorities on the health crisis and the economic crisis that are currently at alarming levels. This is not the time for politicking.

“Now is the time to serve and help the people,” said Tunku Ismail in a brief three-paragraph posting on his official Facebook page tonight.

The 37-year-old prince also reminded politicians that they have been selected by voters to serve the nation.

“Please focus on carrying out your mandated responsibilities and do your best to overcome this pandemic,” said Tunku Ismail.

His comments came as Malaysia today saw a spike in Covid-19 infections, with a record high of 11,079 new infections in a single day.

The constant rise in new Covid-19 cases over the months has affected business and created job uncertainties, as well as a general sense of despair in the country due to the lockdowns.