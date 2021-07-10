Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases hit new record of 9,353

Health officers conduct the Covid-19 antigen rapid test. This will be the third time since the start of the pandemic that new Covid-19 numbers have exceeded 9,000 cases in a 24-hour period, two days in a row, since May 29. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Malaysia today recorded yet another new high of Covid-19 cases in a single day with 9,353 cases, surpassing yesterday’s 9,180.

This will be the third time since the start of the pandemic that new Covid-19 numbers have exceeded 9,000 cases in a 24-hour period, two days in a row, since May 29.

“Selangor has the highest number of cases at 4,277, followed by Kuala Lumpur at 1,398,” said Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in an update on Twitter earlier.

MORE TO COME