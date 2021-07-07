1 Utama says rumours of Delta Covid-19 variant on premises are fake

In a Facebook post, the popular mall in Petaling Jaya, Selangor addressed the messages and unverified rumours circulating on social media and WhatsApp, stressing that this is fake news. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — The management of 1 Utama Shopping Centre today denied that any of its personnel or patrons have become infected with the highly contagious new strain of Covid-19 known identified as Delta.

Screenshots of the rumours on social media claim that over 50 staff and customers have tested positive for Covid-19, with several having since died. — Picture from Facebook/1 Utama Shopping Centre

“There is no Delta variant case reported at 1 Utama to date, which has been verified officially by the Health Ministry and the District Health Office.

“Please do not circulate unverified messages and rumours creating unnecessary panic during this challenging time,” 1 Utama said.

The shopping centre said it remains fully compliant with all safety standard operating procedures, to safeguard the health and well-being of its employees, shoppers and tenants.

