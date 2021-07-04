Cuepacs: Public Sector Home Financing Board loan moratorium should be seen in household context

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat speaks at the State Forestry Department Headquarters in Meru September 30, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) viewed that the loan repayment moratorium by civil servants should be looked in the context of the household and not as individuals without dependents.

Its president, Adnan Mat said Cuepacs acknowledged that if seen from the aspect of an individual, civil servants are not affected in terms of income.

However, from the angle of the household, almost 50 per cent of civil servant spouses are not working in the government sector and were affected by the pandemic prevailing in the country now.

“Thus, it is not wrong for Cuepacs raise their voices as they are also affected when their spouses could not trade, took pay cut or even got retrenched. Apart from that, many assistance channelled by the government is seen from the direct impact on the household and not as individuals,” he said.

He was commenting on a former minister who questioned the grounds of Cuepacs’s application in urging the government through the Public Sector Home Financing Board (LPPSA) for a moratorium on housing loan repayment as offered by various private banks.

Adnan said most civil servants applied for LPPSA loans by submitting the couple’s joint income to enable the loan to be approved.

“ If LPPSA allowed a moratorium on loan repayment, those involved would have more disposal income to plan their finance as well as assist the family to tide through the period,” he said. — Bernama