Minister: Govt to formulate strategy to tackle poverty among Orang Asli in 12th Malaysia Plan

JELI, July 3 — A more effective strategy will be formulated under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), to address poverty issues in the country, especially among the Orang Asli community.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said this was because before the pandemic hit the country, the poverty incidence among the Orang Asli community nationwide was at 34 per cent.

“...although there are some of them who live above the poverty line (PGK), the 12MP will introduce methods or strategies to get the Orang Asli out of the poverty.

“This is an important agenda for countries that want to eradicate poverty, just like China that successfully lifted 100 million of their people out of poverty last February,” he said.

He said this said to reporters after observing the Vaccination Outreach programme at Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Sungai Rual, here today.

Mustapa said a Poverty Circle, comprising representatives from the government, private sector, academics as well as non-governmental organisation has also been established to discuss and formulate the best strategies to tackle the poverty issues in the country.

“The first Poverty Circle meeting, which was chaired by myself was also held on July 1. This meeting will be held once a month to discuss on how to tackle the poverty issues in the country, including among the Orang Asli community,” he said.

On the strategic framework to lift the Orang Asli community out of poverty, Mustapa said apart from providing the necessary welfare assistance to those in need, more projects that could generate their income and improve their standard of living would be implemented.

“For example, the goat breeding and catfish farming projects implemented in Kampung Sungai Rual,” he said. — Bernama