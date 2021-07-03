Islamic Dakwah Foundation allocates RM1.5m to help the needy affected by Covid-19 in 2021

Essential items are handed to residents of Kampung Dato’ Ahmad Said Tambahan 2 in Mukim (sub-district) Ulu Kinta following the implementation of enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in this file picture taken on June 6, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TASEK GELUGOR, July 3 — The Islamic Dakwah Foundation Malaysia (Yadim) will spend RM1.5 million to assist groups impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic until the end of this year.

Its chief executive officer Tuan Kamarul Arief Tuan Soh said about 35,000 families nationwide had received food boxes containing essential food items such as rice, flour, cooking oil and other dry food from January 1 to date.

“I expect between 70,000 to 100,000 families nationwide will benefit from the targeted expenditure of RM1.5 million until the end of the year,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after handing over food boxes to Orange workers (public cleansing staff) at Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) hall under the Yadim Peduli — Musaadah Covid-19 3.0 Programme here, today.

He said 400 families in Penang received the food boxes involving an allocation of RM23,000 under the programme in addition to several series of programmes involving fishermen, students and other affected groups.

“Today, we deliver 400 food boxes to the frontliners at hospitals, police stations and vaccination centres (PPV) around Penang in the hope of easing their burden during the pandemic.

“We know they have to continue serving but we are also aware of their responsibility to their families at home with some of them experiencing reduced income.

“This is our appreciation of their continuous efforts in the field,” he said.

Meanwhile, MBSP Orange worker, Zulkifli Dolah, 47, who received a food box aid said it provided relief to his family of five somewhat after experiencing a reduction in earning since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.

“My life after the total lockdown is a bit stressful because I only depend on my basic pay since I cannot carry out overtime work.

“This aid will enable me to hang on for at least two to three weeks more. Thank you to caring the parties,” he said.

Another MBSP Orange worker, Mohd Hamizan Ahmad, 42, said he did experience running out of food due to lack of a source of income.

“I did run out of food once... now we must be thrifty. Assistance like this will at least lighten the burden I have to bear. Thank god,” he said. — Bernama