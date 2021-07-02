Home minister: Govt to study Covid-19 data for relaxation of SOPs in some states

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the matter would be discussed with Senior Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, through the National Security Council Technical Committee before it was announced. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SUBANG JAYA, July 2 — The government will conduct a data study on Covid-19 cases nationwide, to consider relaxation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Phase One of Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN) in certain states, that will be determined later.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said that the matter would be discussed with Senior Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, through the National Security Council Technical Committee before it was announced.

“It is expected to be announced tomorrow ... from the data we can show which states can be proposed to be given flexibility.

“This proposal aims to give some freedom and relief ... the average national cases that came from Selangor caused the people to feel overwhelmed by the problems,” he said at a press conference, after leading the large-scale operation under “Ops Patuh” today.

In the meantime, Hamzah said that the large-scale compliance operations starting today would witness Royal Malaysia Police assets, such as drones and helicopters, being deployed in some areas to ensure SOPs are complied with.

“Today we see the operation being conducted in an integrated manner; it is different in other areas, but the focus is on Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. In addition, detailed data of the operation will be received tonight and I will announce it tomorrow,” he said.

Also present were Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim, and Internal Security and Public Order Department deputy director (special operations force), Datuk Mastor Mohd Arif.

During the operation, a steel structural fabrication plant here was raided after it was found to have violated the SOPs for operating, as it was not in the manufacturing sector allowed to operate. — Bernama