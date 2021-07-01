Finance Ministry extends Jaringan Prihatin registration deadline to Aug 31

According to the ministry, the programme aimed to assist 8.5 million Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) recipients to gain access to either Internet data services or mobile device purchases through 12 participating telecommunications companies (telcos). — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — The Ministry of Finance (MoF) announced that it will extend the registration deadline for the RM3.5 billion Jaringan Prihatin programme until August 31, 2021.

According to the ministry, the programme aimed to assist 8.5 million Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) recipients to gain access to either Internet data services or mobile device purchases through 12 participating telecommunications companies (telcos).

The Jaringan Prihatin programme is an initiative under the RM322.5 billion Budget 2021 and enhanced under the RM20 billion Strategic Programme to Empower the People and Economy (Pemerkasa) economic stimulus package launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on May 5, 2021.

In a statement today, the MoF said as at June 22, 2021, registrations for the programme had reached 2.8 million, and more than 5,000 recipients had received new mobile devices.

In total, almost RM180 million has been channelled through the programme to the low-income group (B40).

“This is to reduce the cost of getting Internet access and help launch home-based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) for students nationwide,” the statement said.

Therefore, the MoF said in line with the announcement of Phase One of Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (NRP) and also the appeal period for BPR applications, the registration and redemption deadline for the Jaringan Prihatin programme had been extended for one month, until Aug 31, 2021.

“The implementation period of the programme will also be extended to August 31, 2022.

“This extension will allow newly approved BPR applicants to register with the Jaringan Prihatin programme,” according to the MoF.

Applications for the Jaringan Prihatin programme can be made online or through participating telcos, the ministry added. — Bernama