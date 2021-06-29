In Penang, JPJ cracks down on e-hailing drivers for fleecing passengers

Penang RTD director Adenan Md Isa speaks to reporters in Jawi June 29, 2021. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

NIBONG TEBAL, June 29 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) in Penang cracked down on e-hailing drivers recently for charging higher fares than shown on the app.

Its director, Adenan Md Isa, said 11 cars were stopped and its drivers — in their 20s and 40s — detained in Ops Khas E-Hailing conducted since yesterday outside the Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) in Jawi and Seberang Perai Selatan district police headquarters (IPD SPS).

An undercover RTD officer questions a driver suspected of illegally ferrying passengers near Kampung Valdor in Jawi June 29, 2021. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

“During the operation, 14 vehicles were inspected and drivers of 11 vehicles were caught using the app price guide but not pressing the ‘accept’ button after passengers had agreed to the fare.

“This would mean they won’t have to pay the 20 per cent commission to the app company,” Adenan said during a press conference at Stesen Penguatkuasa JPJ Valdor today.

He said the drivers would prey on PKRC patients and those waiting outside the IPD SPS.

“Some deliberately raise the price by up to RM20 although it’s different on the app,” he said, while adding that the 11 men will be investigated under Section 12(5)(d) of the Land Public Transport Act 2010. — Bernama