Jakim to prepare 160 officers in hospitals nationwide to help deal with depression cases, says Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) is preparing 160 of its officers in hospitals nationwide with psychospiritual, guidance and ‘ilaj syarie (Islamic treatment) skills to deal with depression cases.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, via a Facebook post today, said the services would be expanded to agencies under the Health Ministry to deal with spiritual and depression problems among patients and hospitals staff due to Covid-19 or other issues.

“To achieve this goal, a total of 160 participants comprising Jakim cadre officers who serve in hospitals throughout the country, ibadah (worship) friendly officers appointed by the Sabah State Health Department and Spiritual Providers appointed by the Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital will be trained,” he said.

Zulkifli said the move was part of the MyCareCOV19 initiative which started in April 2020.

MyCareCOV19 is Jakim’s initiative in collaboration with other strategic partners to provide spiritual guidance to help Muslims or non-Muslims address any problems or social and community issues that arise during the implementation of the movement control order. — Bernama