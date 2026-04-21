KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — That low airfare flashing on your screen might not be the full story.

A growing list of “unbundled” airline charges — from seat selection to check-in and even phone bookings — is catching South-east Asian travellers off guard as base fares increasingly exclude services once considered standard.

AirAdvisor, a passenger rights platform, has highlighted 10 lesser-known or unexpected airline fees that travellers in the region may encounter in 2026, reflecting a wider shift in global aviation pricing models.

“With short-haul flights between Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Jakarta and Manila increasingly common, travellers are often paying more than the base fare as airlines continue to unbundle services,” the report noted.

It added that the trend means passengers are now routinely making more decisions at booking — balancing what is included, what is optional, and what will cost extra later.

Among the more unusual add-ons is the option to keep the seat next to you empty, offered by airlines such as Philippine Airlines, VietJet Air and All Nippon Airways under various “extra comfort” or “seat blocking” services.

Other fees flagged include charges for booking through call centres, with Singapore Airlines reportedly applying additional fees for phone-assisted bookings in certain cases.

Budget carriers such as AirAsia, Scoot and Jetstar Asia also charge for advance seat selection, including the ability to avoid middle seats.

In some cases, even airport services are no longer free, with AirAsia passengers facing fees for counter check-in as airlines push users towards digital platforms.

Other charges include credit card processing fees on selected routes, name correction penalties, and baggage-related add-ons under “Basic Economy” fares such as those offered by United Airlines.

AirAdvisor said the system reflects a broader global shift in airline pricing, where the headline fare often represents only the starting point.

Experts advised travellers to compare total journey costs rather than promotional fares alone, and to check carefully what is included before booking.

Key takeaways for travellers include reviewing baggage allowances, seat selection costs and payment fees — as well as understanding that low-cost fares often come with higher add-ons later in the journey.