Tok Pa apologises for flouting no-dine rule at cafe in Kelantan after photos emerge online

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said he had stopped by a cafe in Kampung Kalai, Jeli in Kelantan around 5.30pm on Saturday. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economic Affairs) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed has today admitted and apologised for flouting the currently enforced no dine-in regulation at a restaurant in Jeli, Kelantan recently.

His ministry said Mustapa was contacted by the Jeli police chief at noon today informing that an investigation paper on the aforementioned offence has been opened against him after pictures of him circulated online.

Seeking to allay further allegations, Mustapa said he had stopped by a cafe in Kampung Kalai, Jeli in Kelantan around 5.30pm on Saturday to observe how a young restaurateur managed to sustain his business despite the ongoing movement control order (MCO).

“The young fellow aged 26-year-old used social media to market his menu based on Western cuisine.

“Datuk Seri Mustapa admits to being present at the premises and served food at Alfath Cafe, Kampung Kalai, Jeli last Saturday.

“He wishes to apologise for the violation of the standard operating procedures and leaves it entirely to the police to take the necessary action,” his office said in a statement here.

Under the first phase of the National Recovery Plan, dine-ins are prohibited.