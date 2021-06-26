Khairy: Malaysia to study third vaccine 'booster' procurement for next year to fight latest Covid-19 Delta variant

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur June 26, 2021. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 ― Malaysia is looking at studies on the possibility of procuring vaccines for a possible third booster shot as protection against the latest Delta variants of Covid-19, Minister of Science and Technology Khairy Jamaluddin said this morning.

Khairy, who heads the Special Committee on Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV) said the committee is currently looking at data available to be studied in detail as developed nations are doing the same.

“We want to get better data on how long it lasts, at what point it wanes, and at what point you gave the vaccine for the third booster.

“The second thing to look at is the vaccine effectiveness against the Delta variant,” he said in a press conference at the Mitec vaccine distribution centre (PPV) today.

Khairy today spent an hour at Mitec, observing the PPV who is opening their door this weekend for pregnant women who have been given priority under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

He said that until last night, 109,607 pregnant women have registered under the MySejahtera App.

“Of this number, a total of 11,663 are expected to give birth (Estimated Date of Delivery ― EDD) in August. These pregnant mothers were given priority based on their EDD. So far, more than 10,000 have been given an appointment with the note “Expectant Mother” on their appointment.

“This weekend alone, about 6,000 pregnant mothers have scheduled appointments at this PPV MITEC and PPV Sunway Pyramid Convention Center to receive their vaccinations. This also took place in other states with different numbers throughout this week and beyond,” he said and promised more appointments will continue to be given on a daily basis according to their EDD priorities.

Meanwhile, the ministry of health’s primer deputy director of family health development Dr Nazrila Hairizan Nasir who was also present at the visit said the expecting mothers will be given Pfizec vaccine as a priority except in cases where only other vaccines such as Sinovac and Astra Zeneca (AZ) are available.

“Current data and studies do not show such harmful effects as there is safety data and in all the benefits far outweighs the harm

“WHO reports that Sinovac has been allowed and AZ and there are studies that show it is good,” she said.