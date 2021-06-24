Man nabbed trying to break into cash deposit machine at Penang bank

Kamarul said preliminary checks found the man, a bachelor, committed the crime out of desperation as he was in financial difficulties. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

BALIK PULAU, June 24 — The police arrested a man who was trying to break a cash deposit machine (CDM) at a bank in Lintang Bukit Penara here last night

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said a police team was rushed to the scene at about 10pm after they were alerted of the incident.

“The bank’s assistant manager realised something was amiss when the alarm system went off at 9.40pm. He immediately called the police and the suspect was caught red-handed.

“Initial investigations revealed that the 38-year-old man had damaged the barrier door of the CDM machine by using a car shock absorber to take money from the withdrawal slot,” he said when contacted today.

He said preliminary checks found the man, a bachelor, committed the crime alone as he was in financial difficulties, adding that he had taken a bus from George Town to Balik Pulau.

Kamarul Rizal said the police did not rule out the possibility that the man was under drug influence during the incident and checks found he had four previous records involving drug offences.

The case is investigated under Sections 380 and 427 of the Penal Code. — Bernama