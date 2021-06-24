Dr Noor Hisham: SOPs for arrivals into country tightened to mitigate risk of Covid-19 variants

A man wearing a face mask is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang March 18, 2020. In a statement, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said more than 50 per cent of the country has reported the spread of Variant of Concerns’ (VoC) in the community. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The government has tightened standard operating procedures (SOP) for those travelling into the country in order to reduce the risk of importing Covid-19 variants.

In a statement, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said more than 50 per cent of the country has reported the spread of Variant of Concerns’ (VoC) in the community.

“Among the updated SOPs all travellers must undergo PCR Covid-19 testing three days before their departure date and upon arrival into the country,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

MORE TO COME