HR Ministry tells workers, employers affected by Covid-19 to apply for Socso employment insurance system benefits

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Workers and employers in all sectors affected by the Covid-19 pandemic have been urged to apply for temporary assistance or benefits offered by the government through the Social Security Organisation’s (Socso) Employment Insurance System (EIS).

Human Resources Ministry, in a statement today, said among the EIS aid for workers who lost their jobs are the Job Search Allowance, Early Re-employment Allowance, Reduced Income Allowance, Training Allowance and job search assistance.

“Besides that, the training fee is paid directly to registered training providers with a maximum amount of RM4,000.

“The EIS is a social security network programme aimed at helping workers who lost their jobs to get temporary income replacement and employment in order to survive,” it said.

The statement added that the insured person would be given advice and assistance, as well as the opportunity to increase their skills through training schemes provided by the government.

“Those who lost their jobs can also seek advice from the Labour Department and Malaysian Industrial Relations Department online,” read the statement.

According to the ministry, applications for EIS benefits could be made online or by visiting the nearest Socso counters.

Job opportunities are also available on the MYFutureJobs portal at www.myfuturejobs.gov.my, it said adding that currently, there were 242,598 active vacancies.

For further information, the public can visit https://eiscentre.perkeso.gov.my/ms/utama/ or contact the Customer Service Centre at 1-300-22-8000 or email to [email protected] — Bernama