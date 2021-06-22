Covid-19: Admission of new inmates triggered Sungai Udang prison cluster

Rahmad said the first index case occurred involving prisoners brought in from Negri Sembilan last week. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

MELAKA, June 22 — Admission of prisoners from another state is believed to be among the causes triggering the Sungai Udang Tembok Cluster 2.0, resulting in the implementation of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) at the Sungai Udang Prison for two weeks, starting tomorrow.

State Health and Anti-Drugs Committee chairman, Datuk Rahmad Mariman, said that, based on investigations and screenings by the Melaka Tengah district health office and the Melaka Health Department, the first index case occurred involving prisoners brought in from Negri Sembilan last week.

“The spread in the prison was found to have occurred after the admission of 172 inmates from Negri Sembilan and 14 people from the A’ Famosa Detainees Transit Centre into the Sungai Udang Prison several weeks ago.

“A screening found that 81 of the 186 prisoners were positive for Covid-19,” he said when contacted by Bernama here, today.

Subsequently, Rahmad said that the Ministry of Health (MoH) and Melaka Tengah district health office conducted investigations and screenings at the quarantine block, namely Block Berkat, to detect close contacts, with 256 screenings conducted as of yesterday.

“A total of 76 positive cases were found as of yesterday following the investigations and screenings, bringing the total positive cases to 157,” he said.

As such, he said several measures were taken including ensuring no more entries of new prisoners from other states, ensuring isolations were made in the quarantine block to control infections from spreading to other blocks, and the detection of close contacts if there was an increase in cases.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, announced the implementation of the EMCO at the Sungai Udang Prison for two weeks from tomorrow, to involve 3,499 inmates without involving the prison’s quarters. — Bernama