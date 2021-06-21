Umno president to Perikatan govt: Heed King’s decree and let Parliament sit within next 14 days

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks to members of the press outside Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur June 11, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Umno has given the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government 14 days from today to reconvene Parliament in line with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree, or risk being seen as treasonous, its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

Ahmad Zahid told the PN government there was no need to keep using terms like “as soon as possible” or “instantly” in reference to reconvening Parliament, but should instead express its concurrence with the King’s decree.

“Umno is firm in its standing to urge the government to respect the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Malay Rulers’ call for a Parliament session within 14 days from the date of this statement.

“The government’s failure to implement the decree will be considered a form of treason and disrespect towards the institution of the Malay Rulers,” Ahmad Zahid said in his statement today.

Ahmad Zahid added that Umno was in full support of both statements from the King and the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, which had both decreed for the immediate reconvening of Parliament.

He underscored the importance of convening Parliament to ensure that all the issues being faced by the people caused by the Covid-19 pandemic can be debated while ensuring government accountability.

This came after Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, following a meeting with the Conference of Rulers last week, decreed that Parliament should meet as soon as possible.

The Rulers had said this is to ensure issues pertaining to the Emergency Ordinances and other government measures that have been implemented without going through Parliament can be debated by the MPs.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the formation of a committee made up of government and Opposition lawmakers who will look into the important aspects of reconvening Parliament before the next session is called.

Muhyiddin had said these included addressing matters such as if the sessions should be physical or hybrid as allowed by the Parliament Standing Orders.