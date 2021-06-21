Three new Covid-19 clusters detected in Sarawak

KUCHING, June 21 — Three new Covid-19 clusters were detected in Sarawak today, one each in Miri, Telang Usan and Tatau districts, bringing the number of active clusters in the state to 98.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), in a statement, said the Quadruplex Lapan Enam cluster involved several units of flats in the Permyjaya housing estate in Miri where 20 individuals had tested positive and seven cases were still waiting for their laboratory results.

The Kevok cluster in Telang Usan saw 58 positive cases in the Kampung Long Kevok settlement which is under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), with 208 cases still waiting for their test results.

A total of 22 positive cases were detected at a workers quarters in Tatau, which is under the EMCO, leading it to be declared the Jalan Baru Tatau-Bintulu cluster today, with the test results for 44 cases still pending.

Sarawak recorded 682 new Covid-19 cases and two fatalities today, raising the cumulative figure for positive cases to 60,482 and the death toll in the state to 382. — Bernama