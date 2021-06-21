Despite Johor Baru Bersatu’s Srikandi wing being ‘crippled’, state leadership says it won’t be dissolved

The logo of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia is seen in this file picture taken December 27, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, June 21 — Johor Baru Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) said that its division’s Srikandi (Women’s Wing) will not be dissolved following the mass resignation of 12 committee members.

The division’s Srikandi permanent chairman, deputy chairman and 10 committee members resigned due to leadership issues yesterday and today.

Johor Baru Bersatu deputy chief Md Nasir Hashim said the state leadership — after discussions with the divisional level — agreed that a replacement committee is needed to address the issue.

“The party is looking for a solution at the divisional level to replace those who resigned yesterday (Sunday),” he said.

On the issue that the resignations have crippled the Johor Baru division’s service centre, Md Nasir said, “So far, the Johor Baru Bersatu’s Srikandi wing is still operating.”

The Johor Baru Srikandi wing and also the Johor Baru Bersatu division have been plagued by many leadership issues since early this year.

Among them stem from lack of consensus to weak leadership issues.

