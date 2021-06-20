IRB increases limits for income tax payment via FPX

The maximum limit for income tax payment transactions through the Financial Process Exchange (FPX) method has been increased with immediate effect. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, June 20 — The maximum limit for income tax payment transactions through the Financial Process Exchange (FPX) method has been increased with immediate effect, to make it easier for taxpayers to make payments online.

The Inland Revenue Board (IRB), in a statement today, said that for business-to-business (B2B) transactions, the maximum limit was increased from RM1 million to RM100 million while for business-to-consumer (B2C) it was increased from RM30,000 to RM500,000.

“The new transaction limit applies for the payment of income tax through ByrHASiL, which can be accessed on the official portal www.hasil.gov.my and also through internet banking of each bank appointed as the IRB’s collection agent,” it said.

However, the limit on transactions that can be done by taxpayers is still subject to the maximum withdrawal limit set by the customer's bank, it added.

In this regard, taxpayers are advised to consult and obtain approval of the permitted transaction limits from their respective banks in advance, to ensure smooth payment of tax using the new transaction limits.

Any inquiries and feedback related to this matter can be forwarded to the IRB through the Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000 or 603-8911 1100 (overseas), or HASiL Live Chat and feedback form on the IRB's official portal at the quick link. — Bernama