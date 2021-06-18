After applications deferred, Malaysian Medical Council now says medical grads from 36 institutions can apply for provisional registration

Doctors administer vaccines at the vaccine distribution centre, SPICE, Penang, June 10, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Medical graduates from 36 local and foreign institutions can submit their applications for the letter confirming registration eligibility and Temporary Registration Certificates to the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) starting today through the Medical Register Information and Technical System (MeRITS).

In a statement today, MMC said their applications were previously deferred after the council detected differences in the name of the qualification and/or the name of the institution on the basic medical degree scroll from those gazetted in the Second Schedule of the Medical Act 1971 (Amendment 2012).

However, based on feedback from the Health Ministry’s (MOH) legal adviser and review by MMC itself, the council decided that the registration application could be continued because the differences detected were just an editorial error and not a substantive one.

“The MOH evaluation committee meeting has agreed to recommend the MMC to allow the provisional registration of the graduates to continue immediately. At the same time, the correction and gazetting process will be carried out,” the statement read.

Five of the 36 institutions are local universities, namely the International Islamic University Malaysia, Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah International Islamic University, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia, Universiti Teknologi Mara and Taylor’s University.

The rest include 10 universities in Indonesia, namely the Universitas Airlangga, Universitas Udayana Denpasar, Universitas Sriwijaya, Universitas Andalas, Universitas Brawijaya, Universitas Gajah Mada, Universitas Hasanuddin, Universitas Kristen Krida, Universitas Padjadjaran and Universitas Sumatra Utara.

Also on the list are the Al-Azhar University, University of Ain Shams, University of Cairo, University of Mansoura, University of Tanta, the University of Zagazig and the University of Alexandria in Egypt; as well as the Medical University of Warsaw and Medical University of Lodz in Poland.

The I.M.Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University, Kursk State Medical University, Privolzhsky Research Medical University, N.I.Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University and Volgograd State Medical University in Russia, and the University of Dhaka and the University of Chittagong in Bangladesh.

Other institutions are the University of Manchester, University of Edinburgh and Cardiff University in the United Kingdom, the University of Khartoum (Sudan) and Jordan University of Sciences And Technology (Jordan).

According to the MMC, the MOH’s evaluation committee will also recommend to the MMC that any medical practitioner from these institutions who had already registered with the council before the correction and gazetting were done are legally registered medical practitioners. — Bernama